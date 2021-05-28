Pittsburg Daily Weather Forecast
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
