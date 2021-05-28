Cancel
Indian Lake, NY

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Indian Lake Post
 18 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Indian Lake, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aEVflSY00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while rain likely then chance rain and snow during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

