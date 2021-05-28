Broadus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROADUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance light rain during night
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
