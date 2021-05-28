Friday rain in Lewistown: Ideas to make the most of it

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lewistown Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewistown:

Friday, May 28 Scattered rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 50 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



