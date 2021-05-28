Cancel
12 Making a Difference: Melanie Rasmussen

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Mental Health Awareness Month. One Long Island volunteer devoted countless hours, including evenings and weekends, to successfully supporting and managing the Association for Mental Health and Wellness' food pantry.

Advocacymidfloridanewspapers.com

Everyone can make a difference, Part 2

Volunteers are everyday heroes in my book. Volunteers are made up of men, women, boys and girls who perform acts of mercy. They are generally passionate about their community and enjoy having the opportunity to be involved. Time is the most valuable gift we possess, and when one chooses to use it to serve or help others, it is the most honorable way to spend those precious moments.
Advocacyiwantabuzz.com

“Making a Difference” with Sharie Lolk Goodman from FiftyForward

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Sharie Lolk Goodman from FiftyForward. To learn more check out http://www.fiftyforward.org. How do you define success?: Success comes in many forms when working with...
Brookings, ORCurry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Dads make a difference

Children from fatherless homes account for 90% of all homeless and runaway kids. 71% of high school dropouts, and 63% of youth suicides. (See more at https://bit.ly/3woadKz ) Over 750K divorces and 1.919K out of wedlock births are major contributors to create fatherless households each year. And while joint physical custody started going into effect in the 1980s, it wasn't until 2017 when Nevada finally adopted a presumption of joint physical custody. Between 1960 and 2016, the percent of children with just mothers nearly tripled, from 8 to 23%. Add to this the fact that 27% of fathers choose to have absolutely no contact with their children.
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Patti Bess: Making a difference

It’s funny as we humans confront change, our defenses go up faster than a Russian/U.S. military crisis. Soaring temperatures, the rising cost of home insurance, creating defensible space around our houses to protect against wildfires, and bigger storms all make climate change more real or a lot less deniable. It’s not just government intervention that’s going to solve the problems. Consumers can make significant, simple changes even in our own kitchens that can have an impact on this new reality as well as our health.
News 12

12 Making a Difference: Paul Weisman

Paul Weisman was diagnosed with ALS more than eight years ago. That's when he joined the Ride for Life. Now he's the patient at the center of the organization, working to find a cure. He's this month's 12 Making a Difference.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Veteran to use donated van to Make A Difference for others

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars is Making A Difference for a veteran with disabilities. The organization presented a van to Iraq War veteran Alan Lewis. Lewis required the amputation of both his legs after hitting a land mine in Baghdad. While recovering, he discovered a love of adaptive sports and has competed nationally.
Public HealthTaipei Times

Positive thinking can make a difference

In response to the continued severity of COVID-19 and increasing risk of community transmission in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center elevated the epidemic warning to level 3 nationwide on May 19. Hospitals across the country, including E-Da Dachang Hospital in Kaohsiung, implemented the new epidemic prevention measures and regulations.
CharitiesMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Making a Difference in our Community — Gwen Hornsey

Gwen Hornsey talks about volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children. What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?. "A desire to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, specifically children." What makes volunteering important to a community?. "We are all so busy in life, but making...
Family RelationshipsDuncan Banner

Coffeetime Column: Dads can make a difference

True story. Probably countless times thru the span of history. A young lady graduated high school and was bound for the college of her choice. Scholarships and loans were in place. Her Mom and Dad had done their best to prepare her for this huge step - living on her own for the first time ever. Great grades, kept her involved in church, and their home life was intact and thriving.
Erving, MARecorder

My Turn: Making a difference for us all

Editor’s note: Students share their views on litter, in particular what they cleaned behind their school. Teacher Nettie Harrington Pangallo submitted this piece. The first and second graders at Erving Elementary School have noticed a problem in our community — and they’re doing something about it. “Behind our school, there...
FacebookWorld Link

The Chamber Minute: Making a difference

As we move from surviving to thriving in our communities and businesses, let me share a favorite story with you. Once upon a time, there was a wise man who used to go to the ocean to do his writing. He had a habit of walking on the beach before he began his work. One day he was walking along the shore. As he looked down the beach, he saw someone moving like a dancer. He smiled to himself thinking of one who would dance to the day. So he began to walk faster to catch up. As he got closer, he saw that it was a young man and the young man wasn't dancing, but instead he was reaching down to the shore, picking up something and very gently throwing it into the ocean.
Destin, FLmydestinlife.com

“The Gabby Bruce” Award: You Make a Difference

Many locals will remember long-time Destin resident and friend Gabby Bruce. A2Z (A2Z Specialty Advertising, Inc.) is continuing to keep his memory alive, celebrating his life by giving back to our community. Gabby was all about making a difference in our community, and we want to continue his legacy by...
Pharmaceuticalsaugustachronicle.com

ICU doctor says vaccines are making a difference locally

Still trying to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine? A Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) critical care specialist has seen for himself just how effective the shot has proven to be. Dr. Matthew McLaughlin, who has been treating COVID patients in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since...
Massapequa, NYmassapequaobserver.com

Making A Difference To Combat The Opioid Epidemic

YES & MTAC deliver Naloxone training across the Massapequas. Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) is partnering with YES Community Counseling Center (YESCCC) to provide Opioid Abuse and Overdose Prevention Education for families and concerned community members on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Expanding the awareness and availability...
LifestyleDaily Iberian

Women Make a Difference luncheon scheduled Friday

The Women Making a Difference Luncheon debuted in 2019 to great fanfare but, like many other notable events that year, fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But now it is back, one of the first Daily Iberian/Acadiana Lifestyle events to return in the post-pandemic world. It’s also one that brings one of the strongest messages to the community — that each person can make a difference if they follow their passions.
Seattle, WAnationalrighttolifenews.org

Abortionist says she makes “a small difference in the world”

“Every day I feel I’ve made a small difference in the world.”. From “Abortion And The Fight For God.” Newsweek, October 16, 1994. Editor’s note. This appeared at Clinic Quotes and is reposted with permission. Sarah Terzo is offering a short, free pro-life eBook that exposes the pro-choice movement. Click here to get it.
Seneca County, NYFinger Lakes Times

BEYOND THE FENCE: Making a difference

Seneca County is steeped in military history. Community members from generations past throughout the present day have been immersed in this centuries-old saga having parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents whose legacies have been passed down via verbal as well as pictorial accounts. A homespun fortitude of staunch belief that making a positive difference right where you stand is what holds a community together.
AgricultureBBC

Why 'tiny forests' can make a big difference

A team of volunteers is hoping a "tiny forest" planted at a community farm will make a big difference to the environment. Rachel Richards designed the Miyawaki-style forest, inspired by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, which has been planted at the farm in Screveton, Nottinghamshire. "Akira Miyawaki found trees naturally grew...