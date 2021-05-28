Happy Daily Weather Forecast
HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
