Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theodosia, MO

Sun forecast for Theodosia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 18 days ago

(THEODOSIA, MO) A sunny Friday is here for Theodosia, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Theodosia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEVfX3G00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance drizzle then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
12
Followers
167
Post
958
Views
ABOUT

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Theodosia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Theodosia, MOPosted by
Theodosia Digest

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(THEODOSIA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Theodosia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Theodosia, MOPosted by
Theodosia Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(THEODOSIA, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Theodosia Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Theodosia, MOPosted by
Theodosia Digest

Your 4-day outlook for Theodosia weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Theodosia: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...