Green River, UT

Friday has sun for Green River — 3 ways to make the most of it

Green River Today
 18 days ago

(GREEN RIVER, UT) A sunny Friday is here for Green River, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Green River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aEVfVHo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Green River, UT
ABOUT

With Green River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

