Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NYMEX WTI Tops $67 as Upbeat Data Spurs Demand Optimism

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following equity markets higher, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange advanced in early trade of the final session this month, with West Texas Intermediate settling at a 2-1/2 year high on the spot continuous chart Thursday as investors assess the impact of bullish economic data in the United States and eurozone on global demand growth this summer, while betting on the upside effect of President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal.

www.dtnpf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nymex#U S Economy#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Ice#Nymex Rbob#Ulsd#European#Americans#Fed#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

HOUSTON, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 8.537 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending June 11. API reported a decrease of 2.108 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week...
StocksDaily Review & Sunday Review

US stocks dip from records ahead of Fed decision on rates

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks slipped from their record heights Tuesday as investors wait to hear whether the Federal Reserve will give any clue about when it may let up on its massive support for markets. The S&P 500 dipped 8.56, or 0.2%, to 4,246.59, as the Federal Reserve...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones Retreats Ahead of FOMC, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Lower

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.27%, -0.20% and -0.69% respectively. Stocks pulled back broadly as retail sales figures disappointed. 70% of Dow Jones constituents fell. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to trade lower. Investors awaited the FOMC meeting for clues about the tapering timeline. Retail Sales, PPI,...
Business24newshd.tv

US stocks retreat after inflation, retail sales data

Wall Street stocks retreated from records Tuesday following data showing higher inflation and lackluster retail sales, while petroleum-linked shares rallied with oil prices. The economic data pointed to a bumpy US recovery and came as the Federal Reserve began a two-day monetary policy meeting that will culminate with an announcement of its next steps Wednesday.
Stocksgranthshala.com

Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of Fed policy decision

US equity futures have turned marginally higher ahead of the close of Wednesday’s trading session and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The meeting could provide clues as to what will happen next with its broad support for the markets. Get Granthshala Business on the go by clicking here. The Fed’s...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

WTI Futures Gain on Large Crude Draw, Demand Strengthens

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange moved higher in post-inventory trade Wednesday after government data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories declined more than expected during the week ended June 11 as demand for refined fuels picked up and refinery runs jumped to the highest utilization rate in 18 months.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Continues to Reach Above $72

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see crude oil outperform most other commodities. In fact, I think the crude oil market is going to continue to shoot straight up in the air, and at this point I like the idea of buying short-term pullbacks in order to take advantage of value. I believe that the $70 level underneath is going to be a short-term support level, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Holds Steady As Investors Await Fed Meeting Outcome

Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as investors look ahead to a key monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day for direction. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,860.35 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,861.50. The...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slip ahead of Fed and inflation update

U.S. equity markets slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14058.949619 -13.91 -0.10%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66 points, or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were little changed as of 12:30 pm ET. The Federal Reserve will conclude...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher ahead of U.S. Fed comments

(Updates prices, sectors) June 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology stocks, while investors awaited comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would ease its monetary stimulus. * Fed officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the...
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Economic Data, Fed Anticipation Weigh On Stocks

Stocks took a step back today, as the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting kicked off. Investors are keeping a close eye on tomorrow's commentary, which is expected to drive market direction depending on the tone the Fed takes regarding tapering and monetary policy. Economic data also weighed on markets today. There was a worse-than-expected decline in retail sales for May, while producer prices saw their most accelerated year-over-year rise on record. The Dow and Nasdaq both saw substantial losses, with the former shedding 94 points and the latter snapping a three-day win streak. The S&P 500 also sank and lost a three-day streak of its own, while distancing itself from yesterday's record highs.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks jockey ahead of the Fed

* S&P 500 rises slightly, Nasdaq advances, Dow slips. * Tech leads major S&P sector gainers; materials weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold down, crude edges up; bitcoin up ~2%. June 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters. reporters. You can...
Businessfxempire.com

Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Ahead of the Fed

Silver prices moved sideways on Monday but continued to gain traction against gold. The Federal Reserve meets mid-week, and their views on inflation will help provide the next direction for the precious metals complex. Copper prices have also been rangebound, and traders are awaiting Jay Powell’s commentary to determine a future upside to materials. On Monday, the dollar moved sideways, neutral for silver prices, while U.S. Treasuries moved higher, which generated headwinds. Hedge funds reduced both long and short positions in futures and options according to the most recent commitment of traders report.
TrafficForexTV.com

Brent Tops $73 A Barrel On Demand Optimism

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes of rising demand as the coronavirus pandemic recedes. Brent crude oil futures rose half a percent to $73.22 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures for July settlement were up half a percent at $71.22. Prices hit as high as $71.53 earlier in the day, marking the highest since October 2018.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end at records, Dow drops as investors await Fed

Stocks posted a mixed finish Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite scoring its first record close since April 26 and the S&P 500 eking out its third consecutive record as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground. The Dow ended with a loss of around 86 points, or 0.2%, near 34,394, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gained around 8 points, or 0.2%, to close near 4,255. The Nasdaq rose around 130 points, or 0.9%, to finish near 14,174, surpassing its previous record of 14,138.76 set on April 26. Investors are awaiting the outcome Wednesday of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, hoping for clues to plans around the eventual tapering of asset purchases in the face of rising inflation.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Modestly Lower As Fed Announcement Looms

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mixed, stocks have moved modestly lower in morning trading on Tuesday. With the drop on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are pulling back off yesterday's record closing highs. Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session....
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Mostly Lower In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving modestly lower early in the session, stocks have seen some further downside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have slid more firmly into negative territory, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulling back off yesterday's record closing highs. In...