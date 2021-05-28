NYMEX WTI Tops $67 as Upbeat Data Spurs Demand Optimism
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following equity markets higher, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange advanced in early trade of the final session this month, with West Texas Intermediate settling at a 2-1/2 year high on the spot continuous chart Thursday as investors assess the impact of bullish economic data in the United States and eurozone on global demand growth this summer, while betting on the upside effect of President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal.www.dtnpf.com