NYMEX WTI Tops $67 as Upbeat Data Spurs Demand Optimism

Stocks took a step back today, as the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting kicked off. Investors are keeping a close eye on tomorrow's commentary, which is expected to drive market direction depending on the tone the Fed takes regarding tapering and monetary policy. Economic data also weighed on markets today. There was a worse-than-expected decline in retail sales for May, while producer prices saw their most accelerated year-over-year rise on record. The Dow and Nasdaq both saw substantial losses, with the former shedding 94 points and the latter snapping a three-day win streak. The S&P 500 also sank and lost a three-day streak of its own, while distancing itself from yesterday's record highs.