Jim Cramer pointed out PayPal Holdings (PYPL) to Mad Money viewers Monday night. Let's pay a visit to the charts as prices look ready for an upside breakout. In this daily bar chart of PYPL, below, we can see that prices have been correcting their gains since February. A pullback low was made in March and a higher low in May. Prices are now trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the slower-to-react 200-day moving average line also has a positive slope. We might consider the dip in May as a test of the 200-day line.