Alamo, NV

Alamo is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Alamo Voice
Alamo Voice
 18 days ago

(ALAMO, NV) A sunny Friday is here for Alamo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alamo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEVfRku00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

