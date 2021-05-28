Cancel
Crestone, CO

Crestone Daily Weather Forecast

Crestone Digest
Crestone Digest
 18 days ago

CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVfJwK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestone, CO
