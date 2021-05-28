Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culbertson, NE

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Culbertson News Beat
Culbertson News Beat
 18 days ago

(CULBERTSON, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Culbertson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Culbertson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aEVfGI900

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Culbertson News Beat

Culbertson News Beat

Culbertson, NE
7
Followers
149
Post
335
Views
ABOUT

With Culbertson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Culbertson, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.