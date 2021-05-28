Great River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 57 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 28 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain Likely High 61 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



