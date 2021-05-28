Great River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain Likely
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
