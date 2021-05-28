Cancel
Great River, NY

Great River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
 18 days ago

GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aEVfFPQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

