Daily Weather Forecast For Jackpot
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.