Weather Forecast For Curtis
CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.