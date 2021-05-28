Cancel
Curtis, NE

Weather Forecast For Curtis

Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aEVf9CJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

