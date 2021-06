With the end of the week comes some new songs to welcome the weekend. Here are some tracks that dropped today:. Doja Cat has something you “Need to Know.” The superstar rapper is confident in her mind and body on the bold and brash track that boasts a throbbing bass. “Need to Know” is the second single off Doja’s album, Planet Her, set for release on June 25. It follows her collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More” that reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.