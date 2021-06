Divorces are legal proceedings that involve many different issues. If you have children, you can count on additional issues such as parenting time, custody, and child support. Another lesser-known issue is paying for college tuition once the child graduates from high school. It’s natural to focus on the most pressing issues and those that will determine what your immediate future looks like. However, when getting divorced, you also need to be looking into the distant future for other issues that can be affected by a divorce. Paying for college is an issue that often goes by the wayside in the chaos a divorce can cause. Here’s what you should know about divorce and college expenses.