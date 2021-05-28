Cancel
Sonoma, CA

Small justice, random gaslighting, and more

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Foppoli finally stepped down, in un-self-aware disgrace, as mayor of Windsor after being accused of sexual misconduct by at least seven women. One of them was Rachel Hundley, the former Sonoma city councilmember, who said he accosted her at a Sacramento hotel in 2015. At the time, Hundley and Foppoli were newly elected councilmembers attending a government conference. “His exposure to me was absolutely nonconsensual,” Hundley told The Chronicle. “It was unwanted sexual aggression and persistence contrary to the boundaries I had set.” Hundley came forward when she “realized how desensitizing it can be to be a young woman navigating a sexist and patriarchal world filled with men who think they are entitled to women’s bodies.”… Defiant to the inevitable end (though investigations on both coasts continue), Foppoli admitted only to “lawful, but poor choices,” and said he resigned to spare the town from the “unfortunate distraction.” Uh, thanks?

