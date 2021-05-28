Memorial Day events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa
All events on Monday, May 31 unless otherwise noted. Mason City – 9:30 am. Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Activities include Mason City High School Concert band, vocal performance, invocation and benediction, a reading of the Gettysburg Address by the Boy Scouts, a flag salute, the Mayor's proclamation, a reading of General Orders #11, wreath-laying ceremony by several patriotic organizations. Guest speaker Capt. Joan Platz, part of only the second graduating class from the United States Naval Academy that included women.www.kimt.com