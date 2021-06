One in 10 young Americans believes that the Holocaust never happened, while 23 per cent think it’s a myth or that the number of those killed has been exaggerated. In a 50-state survey of Americans aged between 18 and 39, 12 per cent said they had never heard, or thought they had never heard, the word “Holocaust” before. Some younger Americans appear to have bought into conspiracy theories being shared on social media and some can’t name a single concentration camp.Almost half of the survey respondents, 49 per cent, said they had seen Holocaust denial and distortion content on...