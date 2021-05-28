4-Day Weather Forecast For Jackman

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.