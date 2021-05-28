Cancel
Jackman, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jackman

Jackman Daily
Jackman Daily
 18 days ago

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackman, ME
ABOUT

With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Jackman Daily

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Jackman

(JACKMAN, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jackman Tuesday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Jackman Daily

Get weather-ready — Jackman's 4-day outlook

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Jackman: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Rain Showers;
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.