Bill to Expand Paid Family Leave Benefits Advances to the State Senate
SACRAMENTO – California’s Paid Family Leave program provides time off for parents to bond with their newborn or to care for a seriously ill family member. Unfortunately, these benefits are out of reach for a vast number of working families because the program only provides a portion of an individual’s income while they’re on leave. Today, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s Assembly Bill 123 to guarantee 90 percent of a worker’s income when they take paid family leave was approved by the Assembly with unanimous, bipartisan support.eastcountytoday.net