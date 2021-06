Also available in Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese. California’s future is brighter now that protection from COVID-19 is within reach for even more of our loved ones. Adolescents aged 12 to 15 can join older teens in getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – the same vaccine that has been safely administered to millions of California adults, including more than 30 percent of 16 – and 17-year-olds in just the first month of eligibility.