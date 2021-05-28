Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Tumbles After FDA Rejects its Dehydrated Alcohol Injection Application For Methanol Poisoning

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to a marketing application for its dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning. The CRL indicated that the FDA has completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Poisoning#Pharmaceuticals#Crl#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Sage Stock Tumbles As Analysts Question Its 'Positive' Test In Depression

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) unveiled "positive" results for its depression treatment Tuesday, but Sage stock tumbled as analysts questioned the drug's durability. The biotech company measured the benefit of its drug, zuranolone, on a 17-item scale. Those who received zuranolone showed a 1.7-point improvement over the placebo group. Sage called the data "positive" in a news release.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

JonesTrading Thinks Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.37, close to its 52-week low of $6.84. According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Hugel America, Inc. Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance Of Biologics License Application (BLA) For LetibotulinumtoxinA For Injection To Treat Glabellar (Frown) Lines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel America, Inc., a growth focused joint venture between aesthetic market-leading partners Hugel Inc., and Croma-Pharma GmbH, today announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for LetibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, to treat moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines in adult patients has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

CROSSJECT : US & Canada licensing agreement with Eton Pharmaceuticals for Crossject’s ZENEO® Hydrocortisone

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Exclusive licensing, distribution and promotion agreement in the US and Canada with Eton. Eton is focused on developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products in endocrinology. Pre-marketing payments to Crossject of $5M USD. On commercial launch Crossject will...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

MannKind - United Therapeutics' Formulated Treprostinil Under FDA Review For Pulmonary Hypertension

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) have announced that the FDA has accepted for review the marketing application of Tyvaso DPI (inhaled treprostinil). Under priority review status, the application seeks approval to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

RAPT Therapeutics Raises $125M Via Equity At 6% Discount

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3.8 million shares at $33/share. The price represents a 6% discount from last the close price of $35.19 on Tuesday. Gross proceeds of approximately $125 million will be used to fund the R&D of FLX475, RPT193,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is IPO Stock DoubleVerify a Buy After Its Q1 2021 Update?

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) has been holding its own since going public back in April. The digital ad software company got hit along with other high-growth stocks in May, but after a solid first-quarter 2021 earnings report, shares are back to where they started when they made their publicly traded debut. The...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Mallinckrodt Wins FDA Approval For Its Regenerative Skin Burn Graft

Following four months of regulatory delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has finally approved Mallinckrodt Plc's (OTC: MNKKQ) regenerative tissue graft for the treatment of second-degree burns. The StrataGraft patch is made from two kinds of human skin cells grown together to provide a layered scaffold that gives the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Aprea Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) shares are trading higher by 46% at $7.07 after the company announced the Phase 1/2 trial of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in TP53 mutant AML met the complete remission (CR) primary efficacy endpoint. According to the press release, in 30 patients who were evaluable for...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RezipresÂ® (ephedrine hydrochloride injection) for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia. "We are excited...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Takeda, Blueprint Medicines, Orphazyme, Eton On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions, IPOs

Biotech stocks extended their gains in the week ended June 11, supported by the broader market strength and some stock-specific moves. The biggest biotech news of the week came in the form of approval for Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The approval polarized the scientific community. The stock, which at one point tacked on about 64% on the day of the approval, ended the week up about 40%.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Blueprint, Orphazyme and Eton

The month of June continues to be busy for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There are three PDUFA dates on the calendar for this week. Here’s a look. Blueprint Medicines’ Avapritinib for Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis. Blueprint Medicines has a target action date of June 16, 2021, for its...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

J&J stock drops after report FDA said millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses need to be discarded

Shares of Johnson & Johnson took a 1.4% hit in morning trading Friday, after a report that health officials decided the drugmaker needs to throw out millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine because of possible contamination. The New York Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation, that after weeks of review, the Food and Drug Administration told J&J to discard 60 million doses of its vaccine made at a Baltimore plant under federal review, which is operated by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. , because of possible contamination. The FDA said Friday that it was authorizing emergency use of two batches of vaccines made at the Baltimore facility, even though it said it is "not yet ready" to include the plant as an authorized facility for the vaccine. The NYT report comes after the FDA approved the extension of the shelf life of J&J's one-dose vaccine, to 4 1/2 months from 3 months, as supply piled up. J&J's stock has gained 3.6% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has gained 8.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 5.9%.
Medical & BiotechForexTV.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after disappointing drug trial data

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. tumbled 13.8% in premarket trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500’s early decliners, after the biotechnology company released what was seen as disappointing data on its treatment for people with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which can lead to liver and lung disease. The stock was on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since October 2019. The company said late Thursday that the Phase 2 trial of VX-864 mets its primary endpoint, showing a mean increase of 2.2 to 2.3 micromolar fAAT levels across the dose groups compared with placebo. Analyst Cory Kasimov at J.P. Morgan reiterated his overweight rating but cut his stock price target to $245 from $279, saying the trials results were “clearly” a setback. “Management is adamant that this is actually a step in the right direction for the program,” Kasimov wrote. “We doubt [Wall Street] will agree.” Stifel Nicolaus’s Paul Matteis cut his stock price target to $244 from $277: “The announcement of modest AAT increases for VX-864, despite what looked like great data in animals, makes it difficult for us to garner conviction that futures compounds will perform materially better.” The stock has lost 8.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has climbed 12.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
StocksInvestorPlace

CLNE Stock: The Bad News That Has Clean Energy Fuels Tumbling Today

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock is losing steam on Thursday after the company revealed some news that deflated investors. Recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveal that the company saw a decrease in ownership from its largest holders. Total Marketing Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT), was behind this sale.