200-Year-Old Bottle Of Wine Meant For Napoleon Sold At Auction

A bottle of Grand Constance from the reign of Napoleon Bonaparte recently went up for auction at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction, and sold for a staggering $30,000. According to Decanter, it belonged to a crate of dessert wines that were supposed to be sent to Napoleon during his exile on the remote island of St. Helena, but he died during the ripening of the vines in 1821. The bottles were re-corked in 2019, thus ensuring that the wine within would last longer. "A treasure of this calibre presents itself perhaps once in a lifetime, and anyone lucky enough to secure this wine at auction will be rewarded with an unbelievable valuable piece of wine history," Niel Groenewald, the managing director of Nederburg, told the outlet.