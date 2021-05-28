Mike Rowe Reboots ‘Dirty Jobs’ Show + Visits University of Minnesota

Gabriele Gruenwald was an elite middle-distance runner who discovered she had cancer early in her career as a student at the University of Minnesota. She documented her fight with the disease while competing at the highest levels of sport. Gruenwald won the national championship in the 3000-meter race at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2014. She almost qualified for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and was training for the 2020 Olympics when she died of complications from cancer in June 2019. She was just 32-years-old. Grunewald was known for her bravery and indomitable spirit. She wore her scars proudly, including a 13-inch one that snaked down her abdomen and another that impacted her smile because of a damaged facial nerve.