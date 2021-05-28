Take advantage of Friday sun in Tribune

(TRIBUNE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tribune. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tribune:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.