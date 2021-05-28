Cancel
San Jose, CA

News to Know (5/28/21)

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Ca. – Detectives and FBI agents in San Jose, California, are working to determine what led 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy to gun down nine co-workers at the Valley Transportation Authority. A federal official confirms to CBS News, U.S. Customs officers had previously detained Cassidy after a trip to the Philippines in 2016. They noted he professed a hatred of his workplace and was carrying books about terrorism. (The nine victims of the San Jose mass shooting are identified)

