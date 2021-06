We have some rather exciting deals today. We are still getting great deals from Samsung.com as the 65-inch Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV is getting $4700 instant savings, which means you can get one for $1,300. However, you can make this price drop to $860 when you trade in an eligible device, which means $440 extra savings. Now, deals don’t stop there, as you can get the same Smart TV from Amazon with $402 instant savings, leaving your new 65-inch Smart TV available for $1,298. If you want the 55-inch model, you can get one for $1,198 with $300 savings.