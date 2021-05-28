Cancel
Gardiner, MT

Rainy forecast for Gardiner? Jump on it!

Gardiner News Flash
 18 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gardiner Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gardiner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVeCec00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gardiner News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

