SHANGHAI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of oral APL-1202 in combination with BeiGene's tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Asieris will accelerate the initiation of the clinical trial enrollment in the U.S. and also file a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in the near future.