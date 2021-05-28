Cancel
Seligman, AZ

Weather Forecast For Seligman

Seligman News Beat
 18 days ago

SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEVdycL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Seligman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wednesday sun alert in Seligman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SELIGMAN, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seligman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.