Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

A-State Hosts National Virtual Transportation Conference

kasu.org
 18 days ago

Welcome to A-State Connections. I am your host Johnathan Reaves. Over the next hour, you will hear interviews and stories about the people of Arkansas State who are making an impact throughout the communities in the region. This show not only focuses on things that are going on at just the Jonesboro campus, but also on the other campuses across the ASU System. More information and today’s features on A-State Connections can be found at kasu.org, go to Shows, and find the A-State Connections drop down link. You can also find show segments on the new KASU app. Just use the search term “KASU app” in the Apple app store or Google Play.

www.kasu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Jonesboro, AR
Government
Jonesboro, AR
Traffic
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Associate Professor#Kasu Org#The A State Connections#Apple#Google Play#Tran Set#Trans Set#Civil Engineering#Transportation Consortium#Kasu App#Materials#Link#Show Segments#Safety#Planning#Today#App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Kait 8

Diana Davis

Diana Davis presents Region 8 News at Midday, then anchors the Region 8 News at 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Diana Davis is the senior news anchor and reporter at KAIT-TV. Diana has been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with their Silver Circle award recognizing television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the industry for 25 years or more. Her experience and knowledge of Region 8 has enabled her to help in times of crisis such as when Jonesboro was hit by an EF3 tornado in March 2020.