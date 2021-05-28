Cancel
Coleville, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Coleville

Coleville Post
 18 days ago

(COLEVILLE, CA) A sunny Friday is here for Coleville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coleville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVdtCi00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

