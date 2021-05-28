Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, MT

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 18 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aEVdo2J00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
13
Followers
100
Post
664
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Tuesday sun alert in Lincoln — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Jump on Lincoln’s rainy forecast today

(LINCOLN, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lincoln Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Check out these Lincoln homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: AMAZING, Fascinating, extraordinary, astounding, unfinished outbuilding steps you back into the old west. You truly have to see it to believe it. .69 acres nestled among trees and a gentle rolling park like sitting. Well maintained mobile home has 2 bed, 1 bath, with area for washer/dryer, wood stove, step down living room, wood accents throughout. Enclosed entry way with walk in pantry. 2 car detached garage, inside unfinished 3 story building. All building material stays, RV garage, snowmobile/4 wheeler garage. You are only limited by your own imagination. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713, or your real estate professional<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwMTEyNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Absolutely Gorgeous, 4800 SqFt log home on 28 timbered acres. The stunning wrap around deck overlooks Herrin Lake and showcases the elaborate craftsmanship of this custom home. From the custom iron railings to the beautiful custom hickory cabinets throughout, spa like jetted tub and steam shower, you'll love the many high-end upgrades this home has to offer.The kitchen boasts granite countertops, bakers island and an oversized pantry. The property crosses 8 acres of the alluring private Herrin Lake and is minutes from world class fly fishing on the Blackfoot River.Only a 10-minute drive into the cozy town of Lincoln Montana, you'll love this grand log home with plenty of outdoor recreation and endless amounts of majestic wildlife just out your front door.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Molly Holahan, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNTIxMyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Wow! This cabin is ready for you to make it your new home. It has been remodeled extensively and is ready for you to move in and just relax and enjoy all Lincoln has to offer. Sitting on almost 2 acres of fully fenced and landscaped ground there is so much to offer. The 2 car detached garage has a fully equipped studio apartment above whether you would like to make extra money renting it out or put those relatives out there for a bit of space. Additionally offered is a barn with electricity to it, 2 storage sheds, and an outhouse. The property offers 3 wells, city sewer, and a large trex deck to sit on while taking in all nature has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dawn Marrie, Big Sky Brokers, LLC at 406-443-1300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNjM5OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> &#10004;Out this custom built cabin in Lincoln MT. Buyer has the opportunity to finish with their own dreams and desires. Set up for an off or on grid lifestyle. Offers a full main level bathroom with a Incinolet electric incinerating toilet (no septic), propane heat, electric/propane refrigerator. Potential for full time or just your weekend get a way. Hunting /Fishing paradise, this cabin adjoins BLM, Deer / Elk / Lion Hunt District, 281 & enjoy fishing in the Blackfoot River. $189,888 Cash Sale. Call Brenda Stark, 406-465-5712, or your real estate professional<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNTA3OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Wednesday, May 19: Rain and snow in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain and snow in the day; while light snow during night; Friday, May 21: Light Snow Likely; Saturday, May 22: Chance light snow then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow during night;
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Coming soon: Lincoln events

1. 2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!; 2. Orienteering at Lubrecht Forest; 3. the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at LEWIS & CLARK; 4. TPH Presents: Couples Event 2021; 5. Applestem Corn Maze Open Today!;
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Get weather-ready — Lincoln’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance light snow then light rain likely in the day; while light rain then light snow during night; Thursday, May 20: Light snow in the day; while rain and snow during night; Friday, May 21: Chance light snow then light rain likely in the day; while chance rain and snow during night;
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.