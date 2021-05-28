Cancel
Paycom Software's Richison, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 28 days ago

Paycom Software’s Chad Richison and Advanced Micro Devices’ Lisa Su are among the top paid CEOs in the S&P 500 index. Median compensation for CEOs in the index of big U.S. companies climbed to $12.7 million last year, up 5%, according to an annual survey conducted for The Associated Press by Equilar. Atop the list was Richison, Paycom's founder, who received pay valued at $211.13 million, up 899% from a year before. Paycom shares have risen each year since the company went public in 2014, including a 71% gain last year. The annual AP/Equilar pay survey began in 2011.

www.wcn247.com
