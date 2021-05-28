4-Day Weather Forecast For Walden

WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance rain and snow showers during night High 63 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain and snow showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



