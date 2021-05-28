4-Day Weather Forecast For Walden
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain and snow showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
