Coffee Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.