Arkansas State

Proposals Accepted for Virtual 2021 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival

kasu.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA call for proposals has been announced by Arkansas State University Heritage Sites and The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhoood Home for presentations as part of the virtual 2021 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival that will be held in October. Executive Director of the Arkansas Heritage Sites Dr. Adam Long talks about the proposals, but first, he says more people are coming back to the Historic Colony. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

www.kasu.org
