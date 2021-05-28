Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The spellbinding ‘Revival Season’ makes Monica West an author to watch

By Naomi Jackson
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica West’s “Revival Season” is an emotionally fecund and spellbinding debut novel. The book opens with a Black family on a road trip through the American South during the summer of 2018. The Hortons leave their home in Texas in search of souls to save and bodies to heal. The family is helmed by a wounded healer, Samuel, a prizefighter turned pastor who rules his home with an iron fist. Joanne, his wife, is a prisoner in her marriage who bears the brunt of her husband’s emotional and physical abuse. The elder son, Caleb, is eager to mold himself in his domineering father’s image. Hannah, the youngest child, has cerebral palsy. Hannah’s disability is a kind of liability for the curative powers from which Papa derives his reputation and on whose earning power the family depends. The story is deftly narrated by Miriam, a 15-year-old girl who is wrestling with her father’s brutality, her faith in God, her mother’s unraveling and the revelation of her own healing powers.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Alice Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Rutgers University#American#Paris Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Christianity
Related
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

7 Books About Teen Friendships From the 1970s to the 2000s

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events. One of the reasons I’m fascinated by teenage friendships is because my own experience during those years...
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Every Poem Has Ancestors

On April 12, The Paris Review announced N. Scott Momaday as the recipient of the 2021 Hadada Award, presented each year to a “distinguished member of the writing community who has made a strong and unique contribution to literature.” In the coming weeks, the Daily will publish a series of short essays honoring the multifariousness of Momaday’s achievements. Today, in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir Poet Warrior, Joy Harjo recalls how Momaday’s poem “The Delight Song of Tsoai-Talee” inspired her to begin writing poetry.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Memoirs By Authors of Color to Find Inspiration In

While every work of fiction transports us to the shoes of characters unknown, memoirs help us vicariously live the lives of real people for the length of those pages. The world out there is bleak now, so if you need some inspiration, my list of memoirs by authors of color is for you! Their words will bring you hope and encouragement when the going gets tough. Learn more about some of the finest movers and shakers who have ever walked on our planet, and please remember that, despite all odds, they managed to reach their destination. Hang in there, and you will too!
Celebritiesopenculture.com

Watch a Never-Aired TV Profile of James Baldwin (1979)

In 1979, just a couple of months into his stint with 20/20, ABC’s fledgling television news magazine, producer and documentarian Joseph Lovett was “beyond thrilled” to be assigned an interview with author James Baldwin, whose work he had discovered as a teen. Knowing that Baldwin liked to break out the...
Books & LiteratureHuffingtonPost

Great Books By Queer Authors From The Last 5 Years

Queer writers’ contributions to the literary canon span genres and generations. Pride month is a fitting time to recognize the work of authors in the LGBTQ community, but of course, these writings are worth honoring year round. This June, we’re taking a closer look at contemporary icons and rising stars in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and more.
Books & LiteratureThe Citizen Online

Author study makes reading fun

The media center at Spring Hill Elementary was busier than a barnyard! Spring Hill kindergarteners participated in a month-long author study of Doreen Cronin during weekly library time, and they added to the fun by making masks of some of the animals in her books. “We compared characters and settings...
Books & Literatureh-net.org

Author Interview--Kevin Waite (West of Slavery) Part 6

Today we continue our multipart video interview series with Kevin Waite. We chat about the convict-lease system, New Mexico statehood, and interestingly Civil War Monuments in California. The series will conclude next week with a look at Civil War West scholarship. Recently, I had the opportunity to interview Kevin Waite...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Music Academy of the West 2021 Season Announced

It’s tempting to call it “the miracle at Miraflores.” After a strikingly effective pivot season in which faculty and fellows beamed in their performances from all over the world, 2021 will forever be remembered as the summer that the Music Academy of the West returned the restorative power of live music to Santa Barbara. Thanks to social distancing, vaccines, and not least to some gloriously good timing, audiences will soon be able to choose among more than 70 classical music events beginning on Monday, June 28, and continuing through Saturday, August 7, with an additional week of online programming extending until Saturday, August 14. Highlights include orchestral concerts at The Granada Theatre featuring outstanding conductors Larry Rachleff, Marin Alsop, and Michael Tilson Thomas, along with a star-studded lineup of guest artists performing and teaching in a variety of capacities. Most of all, we can look forward to welcoming more than 100 brilliant young musicians as fellows and 65 faculty and teaching artists to our community over the course of what promises to be an unforgettable season.
Minoritieswdiy.org

Monica Castillo

The Limitations Of 'Latinidad': How Colorism Haunts 'In The Heights'. On the Monday after the release of In the Heights, its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda posted not a congratulatory note but an apology. Over the weekend, the conversation around colorism and In the Heights reached a fever pitch as more viewers began to wonder why there weren't any dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in any of the leading roles to represent a place as diverse as Washington Heights.
Books & Literatureblackthen.com

5 Must Reads by African Authors

Looking for some good books to put on your book list this summer? African and African American authors are not often in the spotlight and given recognition for their contributions in literature. If you’re looking for some good books to put on your summer reading list, try some of these- all by African authors.
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Tuesday!: "Loveliest of Trees" by A.E. Housman

Here's "Loveliest of Trees" (1896) by A.E. Housman (1859-1936). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) I recorded a previous Housman poem, "When I Was One-and-Twenty", some months ago—you can see that here. Loveliest of trees, the...
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

5 Tips for Making the Switch from Romance Reader to Romance Author

When I first considered making the leap from romance reader to romance writer, I immediately brushed it off as a silly inclination. After all, who was I? I was a nursery teacher and an avid reader, and in my mind, that did not an author make. So, back I went to merrily reading on my lunch breaks, in my off-time, and anytime I wasn’t actively engaged in conversation—and then sometimes even when I was actively engaged in conversation. (Sorry Diane, but how am I supposed to comment on last weekend’s weather when Lady Emmaline and the Marquis are moments away from getting down to business? I’m going to need five minutes.)
MoviesWichita Eagle

Make some noise! ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel revives theaters — finally

You’re not supposed to make noise in the universe that “A Quiet Place” takes in because you’ll die, thanks to monsters that hunt by sound. But there was plenty of applause from audiences and a huge collective sigh of relief from Hollywood as “A Quiet Place Part II” shattered expectations with a $48 million debut over the Memorial Day weekend Friday through Sunday, according to Variety.
TV Seriesthelaughbutton.com

Watch the trailer for season two of “Dave”

Dave, the FXX comedy that follows a fictionalized version of Dave “Lil’ Dicky” Burd, is back for a second season. In the trailer for season two, we see that Dave is successful as a rapper. However, he is not producing any new music and seems to be in a creative rut. He also appears to be adjusting to single life and dating in the trailer. Also, we get a glimpse of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the end, which is always fun.
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Saidiya Hartman and many others participate in Schomburg Center Literary Festival

The 2021 Pulitzer Prizes have been announced. The New York Times’ Wesley Morris won for criticism, Louise Erdrich for the novel The Night Watchmen, Marcia Chatelain for the historical work Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, Les Payne and Tamara Payne for the biography The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X, and Natalie Diaz for the poetry collection Postcolonial Love Poem.