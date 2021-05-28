Weather Forecast For Longville
LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.