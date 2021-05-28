Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longville, MN

Weather Forecast For Longville

Posted by 
Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 18 days ago

LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aEVd8FA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Longville Dispatch

Longville Dispatch

Longville, MN
18
Followers
138
Post
708
Views
ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longville, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Longville, MNPosted by
Longville Dispatch

Take advantage of Monday sun in Longville

(LONGVILLE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Longville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Longville, MNPosted by
Longville Dispatch

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LONGVILLE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Longville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.