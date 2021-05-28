Cancel
POTUS

Nixon knew better, but he couldn’t save himself

By Joe Klein
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Richard Nixon’s favorite quotes came from Charles de Gaulle: “There can be no power without mystery. . . . Nothing more enhances authority than silence.” One of Nixon’s abiding principles came from the case of Alger Hiss, the Soviet spy he helped send to prison for perjury: “It was the coverup that hurt, not the fact that Hiss was guilty. Get my point?” he told his aide Charles Colson. Another favorite quote came from the 19th-century British prime minister William Gladstone: “The first essential for a prime minister is to be a good butcher.”

