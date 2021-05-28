Nixon knew better, but he couldn’t save himself
One of Richard Nixon's favorite quotes came from Charles de Gaulle: "There can be no power without mystery. . . . Nothing more enhances authority than silence." One of Nixon's abiding principles came from the case of Alger Hiss, the Soviet spy he helped send to prison for perjury: "It was the coverup that hurt, not the fact that Hiss was guilty. Get my point?" he told his aide Charles Colson. Another favorite quote came from the 19th-century British prime minister William Gladstone: "The first essential for a prime minister is to be a good butcher."