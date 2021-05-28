Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan to allow residents from Myanmar to extend stay

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 28 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it will allow residents from Myanmar to stay an additional six months as an emergency measure as a violent military-led crackdown continues in the Southeast Asian country. The measure covers more than 35,000 Myanmar nationals living in Japan, including nearly 14,000 working under a government-sponsored internship program. The government also says two Myanmar diplomats in Tokyo who were dismissed by their country’s military junta for supporting the anti-coup movement can keep their diplomatic visas. Also Friday, the U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, met with Japan's foreign minister and discussed support for an effort by Southeast Asian leaders to hold a dialogue of all stakeholders on stopping the violence in Myanmar.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Tokyo#Visas#Ap#Southeast Asian#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Resident: Junta burns Myanmar village in escalating violence

BANGKOK — (AP) — Government troops have burned most of a village in Myanmar's heartland, a resident said Wednesday, confirming reports by independent media and on social networks. The action appeared to be an attempt to suppress resistance against the ruling military junta. Government-controlled media reported the fires were set...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan

A goalkeeper from Myanmar's national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo has refused to fly home and will seek asylum in Japan, his lawyer told AFP Thursday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, sparking huge protests and renewed clashes between the military and ethnic rebel armies in border regions. Last month, substitute goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute as the national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan. Late Wednesday, he told a Japanese immigration officer at an airport in Osaka that he would not board a plane back to Myanmar, his lawyer Shogo Watanabe told AFP, confirming earlier local reports.
Foreign PolicyWRAL

Myanmar extends detention of US journalist Danny Fenster

BANGKOK — A court in Myanmar extended the detention of American journalist Danny Fenster for another two weeks Thursday, while the U.S. State Department urged that it be granted consular access to him. Online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, where Fenster is managing editor, said he faces a charge...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccines to Malaysia if circumstances allow

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): Japanese government will provide AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Japan to Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, its Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced on Tuesday. According to the Japanese Embassy in Malaysia, the minister said the vaccines will be delivered from July, if various circumstances allow, and...
SportsBirmingham Star

Govt sanctions Neeraj's extended stay in Europe

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Friday sanctioned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and wrestler Vinesh Phogat's proposal to train in their respective locations in Europe till July 25, before they leave for Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra's proposal to begin...
Immigrationdallassun.com

Myanmar soccer to apply for refugee status in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 20 (ANI): Pyae Lyan Aung, Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper, will apply for refugee status in Japan on Tuesday after expressing fear for his life for making a three-finger salute in protest at the military coup in his country during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo, reported Kyodo News, citing his lawyer's statement.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Japan to allow, limit local fans at Olympics

Olympic organizers announced on Monday that they will allow up to 10,000 local fans, which is 50 percent capacity, to attend the summer games in Tokyo, The Associated Press reported. The decision was made after discussions with local organizers, the International Olympic Committee, and the Japanese government. With their decision,...
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Myanmar's junta leader attends military conference in Moscow

MOSCOW — (AP) — The leader of Myanmar's military junta on Wednesday attended an international conference in Moscow, an appearance that reflected Russia's eagerness to develop ties with the junta despite international criticism. The military in Myanmar ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1,...
SoccerFlorida Star

Soccer Player Seeks Refuge In Japan After Show Against Myanmar Military

OSAKA, Japan — Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper, Pyae Lyan Aung, has applied for refugee status in Japan, according to his lawyer. The player said he feared for his life since making a three-finger salute in protest over the military coup in his country during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo. “I am relieved. I hope I will be granted refugee […]
WorldUS News and World Report

U.N. Says 230,000 Displaced by Myanmar Fighting

(Reuters) - An estimated 230,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Myanmar and need assistance, the United Nations said on Thursday, as a major armed ethnic group expressed concern about military force, civilian deaths and a widening of the conflict. Myanmar has been in crisis since a Feb. 1...
Politicshelloniceworld.com

Coalition MPs call for Biloela family to be allowed to stay

Two coalition MPs have called on their government to let a Tamil family whose children were born in Queensland to stay in Australia. Priya and Nades Marugappan and their two daughters had been living in the small town of Biloela before they were taken to Christmas Island in 2019 as illegal immigrants.
Middle Eastthepopnews.com

Silver Residence permit allowed by UAE

UAE Now Allows Silver Residence permit holders to fly. UAE is allowing passengers with silver residency and Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka gave the permit to love the country. Some people are eagerly waiting to travel to other emirates like Dubai and we have good news for them. UAE...
Politicsnewbusinessethiopia.com

Ambassador Nebil Mahadi meets Vice President James Wani

Ambassador Nebil met with South Sudan’s vice president H.E. James Wani Igga (Ph.D.) and exchanged views of common interest. During the meeting, the Ambassador underscored the need to further strengthen the two Nations’ long-standing historical relations by investing in grand projects that aimed at taping their respective potentials. He also...
Advocacykfgo.com

Aid programs for Yemen will begin closing without increased funding – U.S. envoy

DUBAI (Reuters) – The international community, especially regional countries, must increase funding for humanitarian assistance to Yemen, U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking said on Thursday. Humanitarian programs for Yemen will begin to close unless contributions increase in the next few months, Lenderking told a webinar sponsored by the...