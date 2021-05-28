Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 18 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) A sunny Friday is here for Point Roberts, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Point Roberts:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aEVcvrX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Point Roberts, WA
With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

