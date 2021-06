A family connection made Indiana contests appointment viewing last fall for Jaren Handy. When he wasn’t playing in games of his own, the former Auburn defensive lineman tuned in to watch the Hoosiers and follow the latest exploits of his cousin, IU receiver Ty Fryfogle. So when it came time to pick a new school in the transfer portal this spring, Handy already had a good feel for Indiana’s brand of football and how he might fit in Bloomington.