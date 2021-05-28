Pursuing painful truths, and tangible evidence, of the Tulsa race massacre
If there is one calamity in U.S. history that captures the lengths to which White people were willing to go to impede Black economic progress after the Civil War, it’s the Tulsa race massacre. But that ugly rampage has not gone quietly into history. The devastation brought upon the city’s Greenwood district, also known as Black Wall Street, still reverberates as Tulsa mourns the massacre’s 100th anniversary on Monday.www.washingtonpost.com