Pursuing painful truths, and tangible evidence, of the Tulsa race massacre

Joe Biden made history Tuesday by becoming the first sitting president to participate in the commemoration events for the Tulsa Race Massacre. The attack, which took place 100 years ago, is considered one of the bloodiest episodes of racist violence in American history. Between May 31 and June 1, 1921, a white mob descended on the affluent Tulsa neighborhood of Greenwood, also known as the “Black Wall Street,” where they burned city blocks to the ground, looted homes and businesses, and killed approximately 300 Black residents. The horrific events began after a white woman accused a Black man of assault; though her claims were never proven.