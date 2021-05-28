Cancel
Minorities

Pursuing painful truths, and tangible evidence, of the Tulsa race massacre

By Keisha N. Blain
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one calamity in U.S. history that captures the lengths to which White people were willing to go to impede Black economic progress after the Civil War, it’s the Tulsa race massacre. But that ugly rampage has not gone quietly into history. The devastation brought upon the city’s Greenwood district, also known as Black Wall Street, still reverberates as Tulsa mourns the massacre’s 100th anniversary on Monday.

Politicslasentinel.net

Recognizing the Centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

As a former history teacher, I often quote George Santayana’s admonition that, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” But one cannot remember that which one does not know. And that is the case for too many people regarding the Tulsa Race Massacre. And for good reason.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Tulsa Race Massacre leads to conversation about Critical Race Theory education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tulsa Race Massacre is a moment in history that experts say is often overlooked. One century ago, what was known as “Black Wall Street” was destroyed by a white mob and up to 300 black people were killed. It was a very grim time in American history but a piece of history that experts say should not be overlooked.
Anderson, INThe Evening News

100 years later, Tulsa Race Massacre not just Black history

ANDERSON — Most Hoosiers are familiar with the nation’s legacy of slavery and the Civil War, people like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century. Either they lived through it or learned about it in school. But some believe many major Black history...
Tulsa, OKperutribune.com

Biden marks Tulsa Race Massacre in emotional, graphic speech

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An emotional President Joe Biden marked the 100th anniversary of the massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community in Tulsa, declaring Tuesday that he had “come to fill the silence” about one of the nation’s darkest — and long suppressed — moments of racial violence. “Some...
Tulsa, OKkhn.org

Tulsa Race Massacre Anniversary Shines Light On Entrenched Health Divide

The Wall Street Journal reports on data that show more deaths from heart and lung disease, diabetes and cancer as well as lower life expectancies for Black people living in North Tulsa, the neighborhood attacked and burnt down in 1921 by a white mob. President Joe Biden spoke at the site to commemorate the anniversary and pledge efforts to address the health and wealth gaps with deep roots on that day.
Tulsa, OKoklahoman.com

Community retraces route survivors took to flee from Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA — L. Joi McCondichie grew up hearing her grandmother tell the story of the horrific night she fled Greenwood 100 years ago. Tuesday, the Tulsan invited the community to walk the same route that took her grandmother, Eldoris Mae McCondichie, and other Black Wall Street residents to safety as they escaped the white mobs intent on killing them and burning down their homes and businesses in what became known as the Tulsa Race Massacre on May 31 and June 1, 1921.
Tulsa, OKComplex

Biden Visits Tulsa to Honor Victims and Survivors of 1921 Race Massacre

Joe Biden made history Tuesday by becoming the first sitting president to participate in the commemoration events for the Tulsa Race Massacre. The attack, which took place 100 years ago, is considered one of the bloodiest episodes of racist violence in American history. Between May 31 and June 1, 1921, a white mob descended on the affluent Tulsa neighborhood of Greenwood, also known as the “Black Wall Street,” where they burned city blocks to the ground, looted homes and businesses, and killed approximately 300 Black residents. The horrific events began after a white woman accused a Black man of assault; though her claims were never proven.
Tulsa, OKtrendswide.com

Officials start digging up mass grave for Tulsa Race Massacre victims

Between May 31 and June 1, 1921, a mob of 10,000 white men descended on the community of Greenwood in Tulsa and attacked black residents and burned businesses. Many of them had weapons and some were deputized by city officials. It led to the worst act of racial violence in US history, with more than 800 people taken to hospital and 6,000 black residents interned in buildings across the city.
Tulsa, OKoklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: Tulsa Race Massacre History Lessons

Last week marked the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre and it’s become very clear that many people did not learn about this terrible event in school. Times have changed and the Tulsa Race Massacre is now included in the state’s teaching standards. Still, many people say the event was taught only briefly, or not at all. Here’s what State Rep. John Waldron, a former teacher, said about the first time he learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre:
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa City Council apologizes for 1921 Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council has voted to approve a resolution apologizing for the Tulsa Race Massacre. Over two dozen people signed up to speak on the matter, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson. While the majority of speakers were in favor of the resolution, some were against...
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Righting Historical Wrongs: The Tulsa Race Massacre

June 1st marked a century from a wrong that some of us would like to excavate from the memory hole, but the R-word often impedes even a frank discussion. A discussion about whether there was law in Oklahoma after it ceased being Indian Territory in 1907?. Considering the facts on...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Biden's Disgraceful Exploitation of the Tulsa Race Massacre

This may shock and amaze you if your blinders are on, but President Biden is not only not a uniter; he is actively trying to divide Americans on race -- and other issues -- purely for raw political power. There is no other plausible explanation. During former President Trump's entire...
Tulsa, OKkfdi.com

Biden speaks in Tulsa on anniversary of race massacre

An emotional President Joe Biden has marked the 100th anniversary of the massacre that wiped out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Biden spoke in Tulsa on Tuesday of the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago. He said he had “come to fill the silence” about one of the nation’s darkest and long suppressed moments of racial violence. He spoke amid the current national reckoning on racial justice.
Minoritiessdvoice.info

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Receive $300K in Reparations

ROLLING OUT – Commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre which took place over an 18-hour span were observed across the country. On May 31, 1921, a White mob attacked Black residents in the predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood, burning their homes and businesses and killing Blacks with abandon in the affluent community.
Minoritiestelegram.com

Lillian Corti: What about the Tulsa Race Massacre?

Now that a 100 years have passed since the Tulsa Race Massacre, the catastrophe that was virtually erased from communal memory is the news. Like many crime stories, this one is troubling, not only for the violence of the perpetrators but for the cover-up that followed their crimes. Commenting on...