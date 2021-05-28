Daily Weather Forecast For Bunker
BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Isolated rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.