Dispatch from the front lines of war and publishing

By Steven Roberts
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter L.W. Osnos was a reporter and editor at The Washington Post for 18 years before becoming a book publisher, and the title of this memoir is accurate. He did have “An Especially Good View” of many historical events, and so did his parents, Józef and Marta. They were Polish Jews who escaped the Holocaust by fleeing eastward through Romania and on to India, where Peter was born in October 1943. Four months later his parents emigrated to America and eventually settled on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

