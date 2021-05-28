Dispatch from the front lines of war and publishing

Last August, I wrote a personal essay for Book Riot about how I still felt safe at my local library, even during a pandemic. The essay was, in fact, more about my own struggles with mental illness than anything else, and how despite a raging global health crisis and a plethora of people who didn’t seem to care because it was summertime — government included — I still managed to find some of the peace and calm I always found at the library in my past life. The article ended up causing quite a stir of controversy across social media, mostly from American librarians who most likely only read the headline and interpreted me as just another American who didn’t care about the massive health threats just about every industry has faced by opening their doors to the public. (I’m Canadian, just by the way — other countries do exist — where this crisis has been handled just a little bit better than my neighbors to the south.)