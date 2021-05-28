Cancel
Franklin, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin

 18 days ago

FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVcidK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Franklin Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Thursday sun alert in Franklin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FRANKLIN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.